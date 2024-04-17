Be prepared to face possible impacts of Middle East crisis: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today directed authorities concerned to closely monitor the emerging situation in the Middle East following Iran's retaliatory attack on Israel.

She also asked them to take necessary preparations to face possible impacts, considering that some sectors of Bangladesh might be affected if this conflict persists.

The directives were issued during an impromptu discussion at the Cabinet meeting, which she chaired at her office in the capital.

Following the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the afternoon.

"The Prime Minister stressed the importance of remaining vigilant regarding the reality that is emerging in the Middle East. All members of the Cabinet and ministries concerned have been instructed to closely monitor the situation," he said, quoting the PM.

The ministries concerned were asked to take preparation immediately for possible fallouts of the conflict, he added.

The cabinet secretary emphasised that preparations should include strategies for managing various scenarios if the conflict prolongs.

In reply to a question over the sectors that might be affected, Mahbub said, "If a crisis is created, the price of fuel may go up. So, it was asked to make a plan for what should be done in that case."