AL to face challenges from within

Independents could become a major factor in 16 Ctg constituencies

Although BNP and its allies have boycotted the next parliamentary elections slated for January 7 next year, candidates nominated by Awami League in 16 constituencies of Chattogram will not go uncontested.

This time, they are set to compete against their own party members who would vie for the polls independently.

Several AL leaders from Chattogram, who did not get party tickets for the 12th parliamentary polls, seek to prove their popularity in their respective constituencies by leveraging the party's supposedly lenient stance on independent candidates from within.

However, a recent instruction -- that none from AL can run as an independent candidate without the party's nod -- left some of them worried.

Regardless, many of them have already initiated the process of gathering signatures from one percent of voters in their constituencies, a mandatory requirement for submission to the Election Commission.

According to AL sources, at least 13 party leaders have decided to contest as independent from 10 constituencies of the port city against nominated ones.

Chattogram-1 (Mirsarai) constituency is a stronghold of Mosharraf Hossain, AL presidium member and seven-time MP. His son Mahbub Rahman Ruhel got the party's nomination for the constituency this time.

However, AL Chattogram north district unit executive member Gias Uddin, also former chairman of Mirsarai upazila parishad, wants to contest in this constituency as an independent candidate.

Contacted, Gias Uddin said, "Our leader Sheikh Hasina said no candidate should win uncontested. I think it's a green signal from the party high command for the leaders, who have been deprived of party nomination, to vie as an independent candidate."

When asked about the recent instruction regarding party nod to contest polls as an independent candidate, Gias said he did not know about it.

"Why do I need the party's permission? Does an independent candidate need a party nod?" he asked.

Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, a whip in the parliament and a three-time elected MP from Chattogram-12 (Patiya) constituency between 2008 and 2018, was denied party nomination this time.

Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, president of the AL unit in Chattogram south district unit, received the nomination instead.

Shamsul, opting for an independent candidacy, convened a meeting on Monday with local leaders, including present and former union parishad officials, who expressed their support to his campaign.

Shamsul could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

For Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish) constituency, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, the current AL MP, received the party's nomination.

However, Abdul Jabber, three-time chairman of Chandanaish upazila parishad and AL central relief and social welfare sub-committee member, said he will run independently.

There is no restriction from the party on independent candidates from within, he claimed.

Abu Reza Mohammad Nezamuddin Nadvi secured AL nomination for Chattogram-15 (Satkania) constituency, while MA Motaleb, Satkania upazila unit AL president and former upazila chairman, has decided to run independently.

Contacted, Motaleb confirmed that he plans to submit nomination form on November 30.

"The party said incumbent and former lawmakers who did not get nomination this time cannot run in the polls. However, there is no such restriction for new leaders who want to contest independently," he claimed.

The Daily Star could not independently verify his claim.