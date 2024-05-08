30-40pc voter turnout in first phase of upazila polls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today said the voting in the first phase of upazila elections was held peacefully.

He said this while briefing the journalists at EC office after the voting ended at 4:00pm.

The voter turnout was estimated around 30 to 40 percent, he added.

However, the CEC blamed rain in some parts of the country and the ongoing paddy harvesting season for the low turnout.

"It could have been better if the voter turnout was more...My concern is how the voting went; whether the voters were able to come [to the centres], and cast their votes freely and whether there were irregularities. We have done our duty" he said.