Upazila polls: AL sweeps amid lowest turnout since 2009

The first phase of the upazila parishad polls was an Awami League show, with most other political parties boycotting the election.

According to the results, leaders from the ruling party and its associate bodies have secured the most wins.

They won the chairman post in around 119 upazilas out of the 139 that went to polls on Wednesday.

However, the overall voter turnout was 36 percent -- the lowest since 2009, when it was 70.57 percent.

The figure fell to 61.23 percent in 2014.

In 2019, the turnout was 43.31 percent in the first phase of the election, in which 78 upazilas participated. It was 41.25 percent in the second phase, 41.41 in the third, 36.54 in the fourth, and 38.62 percent in the last phase. Combined, the average turnout that year was 40 percent.

Speaking to reporters at the EC office yesterday, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the turnout was only 36 percent as a major political party did not participate. Meanwhile, many labourers went home after a general holiday was announced for the election.

He also blamed the rain on polling day and paddy harvesting for the low turnout.

According to EC sources, there was over a 60 percent turnout in nine upazilas, while more than 75 percent voters did not vote in 12.

In 13 upazilas, the competition was close as the differences in the numbers of votes between contesting candidates were less than 1,000, sources said.

Joypurhat's Khetlal upazila had the highest turnout at 73 percent, while Kalai upazila, of the same district, had 70.

Gopalganj's Tungipara saw 68 percent, Panchagarh's Tentulia 66, and Kurigram's Rajibpur Char 64 percent.

Though the ruling party did not give its own nominations, grassroots AL leaders participated in the polls independently.

Meanwhile, many relatives of AL MPs contested the polls defying party high-ups' directives and almost all of them won.

At least eight expelled BNP leaders were elected chairman, though the party officially boycotted the polls and expelled its grassroots leaders for participating.

The eight upazilas where they were elected chairman are Chapainawabganj's Gomostapur and Bholahat upazilas; Tangail's Pakundia; Mymensingh's Haluaghat; Sherpur's Jhinaigati; Sylhet's Bishwanath; Cumilla's Ramgati; and Bandarban Sadar upazila.

Another eight candidates who won in the polls do not belong to any political party.

Two leaders from Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samity were elected chairman in Rangamati Sadar and Barkal upazilas.

The main opposition Jatiya Party also got two wins -- in Kurigram's Chilmari and Narayanganj' Bandar upazila

Independent candidates won in Chattogram's Maheshkhali; Cox's Bazar's Kutubdia; Khagrachari's Matiranga; Lakshmipur's Ramgati; Madaripur's Rajoir; Barishal Sadar, Panchagarh's Tentulia, and Natore's Noldanga.