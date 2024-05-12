SSC results in frames: Celebrating achievements
The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were published today, showing the combined pass rate 83.04 percent.
Education Minister Muhibul Hassan hands over the summary and statistics of this year's SSC and equivalent exams to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban today.
After getting their results, students all around the nation celebrated with their peers.
As the students cheered with joy, parents and teachers were also seen walking around the school grounds smiling.
These photos were taken in the capital today.
Comments