SSC results in frames: Celebrating achievements

The results of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations were published today, showing the combined pass rate 83.04 percent.

A father congratulates her daughter on her success in the SSC exams with a hug. The photo was taken at Viqarunnisa Noon School & College.Photo: Palash Khan

Education Minister Muhibul Hassan hands over the summary and statistics of this year's SSC and equivalent exams to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban today.

Students from Rajuk Uttara Model College celebrate after receiving high marks on their SSC exams. Photo: Prabir Das

After getting their results, students all around the nation celebrated with their peers.

Girls rejoice over their SSC exam success. The photo was taken at Viqarunnisa Noon School & College.Photo: Palash Khan

As the students cheered with joy, parents and teachers were also seen walking around the school grounds smiling.

Rajuk Uttara Model College students looking through the names on the display board to see their grades. Photo: Prabir Das

These photos were taken in the capital today.

Girls of Rajuk Uttara Model College rejoice their SSC grades. Photo: Prabir Das

Mother's eyes light up with satisfaction as her daughter achieves success. On Mother's Day, what could be a better gift than this? Photo: Prabir Das