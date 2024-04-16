President urges universities to adopt world class curricula

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today urged the universities to formulate world-class curricula so that the students can establish themselves as qualified at the national and international levels.

The president said this when newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong University Abu Taher paid a courtesy call on the president, also chancellor of the university, at Bangabhaban.

During the meeting, the VC informed the president about the academic and overall activities of CU.

At that time, Shahabuddin said that higher education is very important to be compatible with science and information technology.

Expressing his hope, the president said that the authorities will take necessary initiatives to expand formal education as well as non-formal education programmes in higher education institutions.

President also spoke about taking initiatives so that students can gain knowledge on various contemporary issues including the country's liberation war, independence, culture, and tradition.