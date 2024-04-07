No home comforts for a section of DU grad students this Eid

When the majority of students are leaving campus to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones, Mizanur Rahman, a Master's student of Dhaka University is staying back at his dormitory.

What's holding him back from celebrating Eid with family at home is a number of upcoming recruitment examinations, including BCS -- scheduled to be held on April 26.

Like Mizan, a portion of DU students have planned to spend the Eid holiday at dorms, mainly for the same reason.

"When I was a freshman, I used to go home as soon as the Eid holiday kicked off. Now that happiness and excitement have faded as we are growing up and looking for jobs," Mizan told The Daily Star.

This correspondent visited a number of dorms and spoke with at least 10 students who are planning to spend the holiday far from home.

Approximately 100-150 residential students from each of the 18 halls are staying back on the campus.

An international relations student and a resident of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall, wishing to remain anonymous, said, "There was a time when we didn't have to worry about anything or had no responsibilities. But now, we have to take care of our families … I badly need a job … Considering these things, I can't enjoy this Eid."

Reminiscing the good old Eid days, he said, "For the first time in my life, I decided to celebrate Eid away from my family this year. It hurts. But what's more hurtful are the questions asked by random villagers regarding my profession or career…"

As many as 150 students of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall will be at the dormitory on Eid Day, as per the hall office.

Around 100 students of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall and 120 students of Ruqayyah Hall (female dorm) will be staying at the dorm on Eid day, said hall provosts.

"We arrange a special lunch on Eid day for those students who stay back at dorms. Polao, roast [chicken], egg, ruti will be provided for them," said Nelofar Parvin, professor and provost of Ruqayyah Hall.

"A number of students remain in dorms. We try to make them happy as they spend Eid far away from their family. Eid means 'happiness' … we will enjoy along with our students," said Prof Abdur Rahim, provost of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall.

According to the hall sources, about 40 international students, including three Palestinians, will be staying at Sir PJ Hartog International Hall during Eid.

"It has been a long tradition of providing special food for students on the day. Many students from Palestine, Nigeria, Kenya, and India's Kashmir would stay back at the hall," said Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan, provost of the hall.