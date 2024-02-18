46th BCS preliminary exam on April 26

The 46th BCS preliminary examination will be held on April 26, the Public Service Commission (PSC) said today.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the commission, a member of the PSC told The Daily Star.

"The commission has decided to hold the preliminary examination on April 26. Additionally, the PSC has resolved to expedite the publication of the preliminary exam results and schedule the written test promptly to mitigate the setback incurred by its postponement," he said.

The 46th BCS preliminary exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 9 this year. The PSC also issued a notification in this regard. However, the date of the examination was changed due to the city corporation elections.

The 46th BCS preliminary examination will be held simultaneously in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres. The two-hour test will start at 10:00am.

The information regarding exam venues, seat plans and other instructions will be available at the BPSC website: www.bpsc.gov.bd and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd website: http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd

The PSC published the 46th BCS circular seeking applications for 3,140 posts. Of the posts, the highest number will be recruited in the health cadre. About 338,000 candidates have applied for the exam.