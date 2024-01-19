US rules out possibility of not recognising Sheikh Hasina govt

The United States yesterday ruled out any perception that they will not recognise Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fourth straight term in office.

At a regular briefing at the US Department of State in Washington DC, a journalist asked, "So, when you say that the election results in Bangladesh were not credible, free, or fair, does this imply that the US will not recognice Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's fourth straight term?"

In reply, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "No, no."

Miller said they are now encouraging the government of Bangladesh to credibly and transparently investigate the reports of violence, to hold perpetrators accountable.

"We all urge all parties to reject political violence," he said.

Miller said they remain concerned by the arrest of political opposition members and by the reports of irregularities on election day.

"We regret that not all parties participated, and we condemn the violence that took place during elections and in the months leading up to it," he said.