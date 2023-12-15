US worried over mass arrests of opposition activists

Washington has expressed deep concern over the reports of mass arrests of opposition members and torture in prisons in Bangladesh.

"We urge all sides to exercise restraint and avoid violence. We urge the government of Bangladesh to work with all stakeholders to create conditions in which all may participate in the pre-election and election environment freely, without fear of violence or retribution," Matthew Miller, US State Department spokesperson, said at a briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

He said the US believes that a healthy democracy benefits from a variety of voices speaking freely, engaged in dialogue and discussion in an exchange about the issues of the day.

Miller also said they have seen the the Financial Times news item on deep fake materials in election-related disinformation in Bangladesh.

The Financial Times reported that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government orchestrated a planned propaganda campaign involving fake news, fake videos, using artificial intelligence tools against the US and Bangladesh opposition political parties in the context of the upcoming election.

Miller said, "It's part of a worrying trend around the globe of using AI to manipulate and influence democratic processes."

Asked if he had any news on new US sanctions against Bangladesh before the January 7 polls, the State Department official said he did not have anything to announce.

"It is our longstanding practice not to preview sanctions actions before we take them."

Washington had been critical of the two previous national elections in Bangladesh, saying irregularities marred those polls. In May this year, the US announced a visa policy for Bangladesh, stating that those undermining elections in the country would be denied US visas.

The US also wrote letters to the three major political parties -- Awami League, BNP, and Jatiya Party -- calling upon them to hold dialogues without any conditions.