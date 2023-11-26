North Korea closes embassy in Bangladesh

North Korea has closed down its embassy in Bangladesh, citing that it would maintain relations with Bangladesh through its embassy in New Delhi.

"The decision of the North Korean embassy being closed down was communicated to the foreign ministry through a note verbal recently. The embassy closed down since November 20," a foreign ministry official told The Daily Star today.

The note verbal said that they are closing down the embassies in Bangladesh, as well as in Nepal, to better manage and operate their activities in the region from their New Delhi mission, he said.

North Korean Ambassador Pak Song Yop and three other officials were posted in Dhaka before leaving on November 20.

Bangladesh does not have its mission in North Korea and maintains diplomatic relations with the Bangladesh embassy in China.

Asked if the closure of the embassy would in any way affect Bangladesh, the foreign ministry official said, "We don't have any notable trade relations. Mostly, we have cooperation with the UN or international organizations. So, it would not affect us in any way."