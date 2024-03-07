'Bhutan mulling joining BBIN soon'

Bhutan is actively considering rejoining the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) process soon.

This was communicated by a Bhutanese delegation at a meeting on the implementation of BBN Motor Vehicles Agreement (BBIN MVA) held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka from 5-6 March 2024, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The delegations from Nepal, India and Bangladesh attended the meeting. Bhutan participated in the meeting as an observer.

The Bangladesh delegation was led by Rokebul Haque, director general (South Asia), Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Indian delegation was led by Smita Pant, joint secretary (Bangladesh and Myanmar Division) of Ministry of External Affairs while Bhimarjun Adhikari, joint secretary of Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport led the Nepalese delegation.

All the delegates expressed hope that BBIN MVA will open a new era for physical connectivity among the countries of this sub-region.

The meeting discussed the progress made, so far, under the BBIN MVA and details of the draft protocol for movement of cargo vehicles under the BBIN MVA.

Once operationalised, this framework would contribute to the economy of contracting countries not only by expanding trade and commerce, but also by creating more opportunity to promote people-to-people contact which is fundamental in promoting trust and faith among these countries, the statement said.

During these meetings, all contracting countries expressed their sincere commitments in early implementation of BBIN process for promoting greater regional cooperation as envisioned by the leaders.

The BBIN MVA for the Regulation of Passenger, Personal and Cargo Vehicular Traffic between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal was signed on 15 June 2015 in Thimphu, Bhutan.

The last meeting on the implementation of BBIN MVA was held in 7-8 March 2022 in New Delhi, India.