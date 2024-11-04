Zia Orphanage Trust graft case: SC to hear Khaleda's petitions on Nov 10

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has fixed November 10 for hearing two leave to appeal petitions filed by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia challenging the High Court verdict that doubled her five-year jail term in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Md Rezaul Haque yesterday set the date after Khaleda's lawyer Kayser Kamal prayed for that.

Khaleda filed the leave to appeal petitions with the Appellate Division on March 14, 2019 through his lawyer challenging the HC verdict.

In the petitions, the former prime minister prayed to the apex court to scrap her 10-year sentence.

Khaleda landed in jail on February 8, 2018, after a special court in Dhaka sentenced her to five years in jail in connection with the case.

Subsequently, a petition was filed by the ACC, following which the HC on October 30 increased the punishment to 10 years' imprisonment.

Yesterday, the HC allowed Khaleda to prepare paper books for hearing her another appeal against a lower court judgement that convicted and sentenced her to seven years' imprisonment in Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.