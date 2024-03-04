Whole world watching this trial

Says Prof Yunus after getting bail

Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said the whole world has their eyes on the trial of a case filed against him.

He said this while speaking to journalists near the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court in Old Dhaka after getting bail in the case filed over the misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka granted bail to Prof Yunus and seven top officials of Grameen Telecom after they surrendered before the court and filed bail petitions, said Anti-Corruption Commission lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

Prof Yunus, also chairman of Grameen Telecom, said, "This allegation of embezzlement against a Nobel laureate is a historic event.

"Today's photo is historic. The ACC and we are at 'Bottola' [court premises]. It will be a witness to history…. I am not alone, there are seven others who've worked hard all their lives for the poor…. Even they are accused of embezzlement and money laundering. It will be an important picture."

He said, "It's important because laws are written for the good of the people. Laws bring peace and comfort to the people. But law also causes anxiety and fear.... The ACC sat for a trial today, you [the people] decide whether it had done it for the right reason...."

The Nobel laureate said, "Our children will study about this in school. When people will speak about the Nobel prize, they [the children] will learn that he [Yunus] was accused of embezzlement and money laundering. They will be confused about what is real. They will wonder, 'Is this a mask? Who is the real person? He is not even alone; he has his gang with him'. Thus, this [trial] is not limited to this place or this country.

"The whole world is watching what is happening in this trial. Whatever we are doing, they are watching every detail."

Prof Yunus further spoke about how he usually does not take part in television interviews.

"But recently you have seen my interviews on various television channels. They say I must speak, so I am speaking…. I say to them, write in detail about these incidents [the cases against Yunus]. It will be recorded and become a part of history. Should we be proud of this or feel guilty?"

Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam; and directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, M Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee were also present at the courtroom during yesterday's hearing.

On May 30 last year, Gulshan Anwar Prodhan, a deputy director of ACC, filed the case with its integrated district office in Dhaka.

On February 2, Investigation Officer Gulshan Anwar Prodhan submitted a charge sheet before the court against Yunus and 13 others.

LABOUR LAW VIOLATION CASE

The Labour Appellate Tribunal of Dhaka yesterday extended the bail of Prof Yunus and three others in a case filed over the violation of the labour law.

On January 28, the tribunal granted bail to them after they filed appeals against a Dhaka labour court verdict and sought bail.

The tribunal yesterday set April 16 as the next date for the hearing on the appeal, said defense lawyer Abdullah-Al-Mamun.

After yesterday's hearing, Yunus said, "We all want the country's welfare. Everyone wants to work for the country. We have to spend time dealing with various legal issues, which harms us; it harms everyone. However, let the legal process continue, and in the meantime, we want to be able to work in peace.

"I hope I will get justice. I will get justice from the judiciary of the country -- this is what a citizen of the country desires."

He asked for prayers from the public. "We'll be at peace if the country is at peace."

On January 1, the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, sentenced Yunus, Ashraful, Nurjahan and Shahjahan to six months in jail in the case.