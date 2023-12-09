Two traders jailed, four fined for selling onion at high price

A Thakurgaon mobile court today sentenced two traders to seven days in jail and fined four others for selling onion at high prices.

The wholesale onion traders who were awarded jail are Md Nur Jamal,40, and Md Mamun of Gabindanagar in Thakurgaon municipality, reports our local correspondent.

The mobile court, led by Thakurgaon district administration's Executive Magistrate Md Anwar Hossain, conducted a drive at the wholesale market and jailed the duo for selling onion at high prices and failing to show any purchase receipt.

The team also raided Kalibari bazar in the afternoon and fined four traders Tk 1,000 each for the same reason.

The traders who faced the fines are Md Parvez, Md Mosharul Islam, Bappa and Abdul Hamid.

The officials of the Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) also took part in the drive.

The court also asked the traders not to sell the spice item at high prices in comparison to the purchase rate, said DNCRP Assistant Director Seikh Sadi.

Yesterday, onion was sold between Tk 100 and Tk 110 per kg but the traders sold the spice item between Tk 200 and Tk220 this morning soon after India's export ban extension of the commodity, the DNCRP officials said.