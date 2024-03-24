Teen gang patrons still untouched

Detaining only teens will not yield desired result, criminologists say

Seven years ago, the nation was shaken by the murder of a 14-year-old boy named Adnan Kabir by a gang of teenagers about his age in the capital's Uttara.

After the killing of the eighth grader on January 6, 2017, law enforcers arrested 26 members of different teen gangs in Uttara. Much to the dismay of Adnan's parents, trial proceedings in the case filed over his death have not ended yet.

After teenage boys killed two men and stabbed a woman in separate incidents in the capital last week, law enforcers are again focusing on teen gangs.

According to police headquarters (PHQ) data, 180 teen gangs have at least 1,677 active members across the country.

But the problem with how law enforcers conduct the drives is they detain the teenagers and the young people, and do not touch the patrons, criminologists say.

In 2023, teen gangs killed at least 26 people, injured 329 others and law enforcers arrested around 940 in 379 cases, as per the data.

Of the arrestees, 197 boys and girls were sent to the correctional facilities.

They were accused of being involved in petty crimes, sexual harassment, mugging, and drug abuse.

Criminologists say the gangs are often backed by ruling party leaders. Most of the gang members trade and abuse drugs, and many have illegal firearms and local weapons.

On March 21, Shimul Hossain, 35, a local Jubo League leader in Jashore was attacked and stabbed to death by a group of teenage boys.

On March 20, the boys of a gang entered a flat in the capital's Mohammadpur and stabbed Sathi Begum, 27, for informing law enforcers about gang activities.

On March 16, Faisal Russel, 25, was fatally stabbed and his friend Rashed was injured in the Pallabi area of the capital by what police said was a gang of young people.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police, at least 121 members are active in seven gangs in Tejgaon, 172 members in 13 gangs in Mirpur, 113 members in seven gangs in Ramna, 30 members in two gangs in Lalbagh, 70 members in five gangs in Uttara, 108 members in six gang in Wari, and 41 members in several gangs in Motijheel.

There are at least 11 gangs in Mohammadpur, four in Dhanmondi and 13 in Mirpur.

Boys get engaged in such gangs between the age of 14 and 18.

"We used to think children of homeless and low-income families were mainly involved in gangs. But the fact is, children of the upper middle class and rich people are also getting involved with gangs," says Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of DMP.

"They are killing people under the protection of local political 'big brothers' and sometimes the councillors," he adds.

Khandaker Al Moin, director (legal and media) at Rab Headquarters, says gang activities have become more frequent in recent weeks and Rab teams are working to prevent these activities.

Rab teams arrested at least 16 members of teen gangs in January and 189 in February.

Rab arrested 349 members of the teen gangs in 2023 and 169 in 2022.

"It is not possible for law enforcers to address the issue alone. All stakeholders including parents, teachers, and the society need to come forward," he says.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime) of DMP, told a discussion yesterday that a list of patrons and backers of teenage gangs was being prepared.

He added that the suspects would face the law.

Mahid also said that juvenile crimes cannot be stopped only by the law alone. Awareness should be raised to curb juvenile delinquency.

Dhaka University's Institute of Social Welfare and Research Associate Professor Tawohidul Haque said criminal laws should be applied against those who are patronising the teen gangs. If the law enforcers can set examples in a short period of time, then only the situation will change.

"We saw a report that 21 ward councillors back one or several gangs in Dhaka city. The report was published two months back, but no action was taken against them so far," he said.

If such drives are only for arresting the teenagers, then the one-sided drives will not solve the problem, he added.