Stabbed by 'teen gang' members, boy dies at DMCH

A teenage boy, who was stabbed by a local "teen gang" members in Narayanganj's Fatullah area on Friday, died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) last night.

The deceased was identified as Md Tamim, 18, son of Alamgir of Pusharpukurpar, said Anowar Hossain, inspector (operation) of Fatullah Model Police Station.

Inspector Anowar said, "Tamim was stabbed on Friday night by members of a "Kishor Gang [teen gang]" over a trivial matter. We have arrested two boys aged 16 and 17. They are now behind the bars."

Md Shah Alam, the victim's uncle, lodged an attempted murder case accusing four named persons and five to six unnamed persons earlier, which will count as a murder case, said Shariful Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station.