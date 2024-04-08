Treat teen gangs with special approach to correct them: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to tackle teen gangs with a special approach instead of treating them like traditional criminals.

The directive came during an unscheduled discussion at the cabinet meeting. The PM chaired the meeting held at her office in the city.

"The prime minister has given a special directive to deal with teen gangs. Everyone is asked to be engaged in it [to tackle gangs]. Unlike traditional handling of other criminals, we've to apply a slight special approach in the cases of them [teen gangs]," said Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters at the Secretariat.

The premier has given the directive to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social Welfare, said the cabinet secretary.

She has instructed all concerned to be careful in dealing with teenage criminals, even if they get involved in any crime. Rather, scopes should be kept for their correction and engaging them (juveniles) in various activities, she said.

The prime minister also asked the authorities not to keep such teenagers with regular prisoners in jails.

The Ministry of Social Welfare was instructed to undertake projects in this regard, said the cabinet secretary.

He said there are three juvenile development centres (in Gazipur, Tongi and Jashore), but the PM asked for raising the number and enhancing the facilities further so that they (teenage criminals) could be corrected.