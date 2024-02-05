Subarnachar rape: 10 get death, 6 life imprisonment

The accused are being taken to a court. Photo: Star

A Noakhali court today sentenced 10 people to death and six others to life imprisonment in a case filed over raping a housewife in Subarnachar upazila on the night of the 11th parliamentary election on December 30, 2018.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, in default of which they would have to serve two more years in jail.

Noakhali Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Fatema Ferdous delivered the verdict.

The woman, a mother of four, was raped at Charjubli village in the upazila on December 30 by a group of 10 to 12 men allegedly being ordered by Ruhul Amin, former member of Charjubli union parishad and then organising secretary of the union unit of the ruling Awami League.

The victim's husband filed a case with the Char Jabbar police station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on December 31, 2018.

On March 27, 2019, the Detective Branch of police pressed charges against 16 people, including expelled AL leader Amin.