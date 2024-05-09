Sohel Chowdhury murder: 3 get life term, 6 acquitted

A Dhaka court today sentenced three people, including Aziz Mohammad Bhai, to life imprisonment and acquitted six others in the case filed over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury 25 years ago.

Judge Arunabh Chakraborty of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 delivered the verdict at 1:15pm.

Two other convicts are Adnan Siddiqui and Afakul Islam.

The six acquitted persons are -- Ashish Rai Choudhury, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Faruque Abbasi, Sanzidul Islam Emon, Selim Khan and Harun-Or-Rashid alias Leather Liton -- as allegations brought against them were not proven.

On December 18, 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some unidentified criminals at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower on road 18 at Banani.

After an investigation, Detective Branch of police submitted a charge sheet to the court on August 2, 1999.

On October 30, 2001, Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against them.

Two years after framing charges against the accused, the case was transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 for its quick disposal.

Following a petition of an accused in the case, the High Court in 2003 stayed the proceedings of the trial.