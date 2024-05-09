Verdict in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case today

The much-awaited verdict in the case over the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury in 1998 will be delivered today.

Judge Arunabh Chakraborty of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 will announce the verdict.

After closing arguments on April 29, the judge set today as the date for the delivering the verdict.

During the trial on April 29, 10 prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

Among the accused, Ashish Rai Choudhury, Tariq Sayeed Mamun, Adnan Siddiqui and Faruque Abbasi and Sanzidul Islam Emon were present at the tribunal.

Four other accused -- Aziz Mohammad Bhai and Afakul Islam, Selim Khan and Harun-Or-Rashid alias Leather Liton -- are now absconding.

On December 18, 1998, actor Sohel was shot dead by some unidentified criminals at Trumps Club in Abedin Tower on road 18 at Banani.

After an investigation, Detective Branch of police submitted a charge sheet to the court on August 2, 1999.

On October 30, 2001, Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court framed charges against them.

Two years after framing charges against the accused, the case was transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 for its quick disposal.

Following a petition of an accused in the case, the High Court in 2003 stayed the proceedings of the trial.