Robbers break into NRBC Bank’s vault in Bogura, loot Tk 9.78 lakh

A gang of robbers broke into the vault of an NRBC Bank's sub-branch in Palli Mangal area of Bogura's Sadar upazila last night and looted Tk 9.78 lakhs.

Confirming the incident, Rashedul Islam, the bank's branch manager, said that he learned about the robbery incident this morning from the owner of the house where the bank is located.

The bank is situated on the ground floor, and the owner resides on the first floor.

The owner, Abdur Razzak, told our local correspondent, "When I woke up early today and tried to exit my flat, I found it was locked from outside. Then, I called the security guards, and they opened my door of my flat. Later, we found that the lock of the bank's main gate was broken. I quickly called 999 and the branch manager. The police arrived and looked into the incident."

The lock of the main entrance of the house was untouched, Razzak said, adding that the robbers entered the building through the roof.

Contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police, Snikdho Akhtar, said, "Police are investigating the incident. According to the bank officials, robbers looted Tk 9.78 lakh by breaking the vault."

He added that the security system of the bank was very flimsy.