Four more arrested over Thanchi bank robberies

Four more people, including a woman, were arrested yesterday in connection with the robberies at Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank of Bandarban's Thanchi upazila.

The arrestees are Bhanunun Nuam Bawm of Rounin Para in Rowangchhari upazila, Gemineu Bawm and his brother Ame Loncheo Bawm of Simtmangpi Para, and Mohammad Kofil Uddin of T&T Para in Thanchi upazilla.

Police conducted a special drive in T&T Para around 5:40pm yesterday and seized a white car used during the robbery, according to a press release issued by Superintendent of Police of Bandarban Saikat Shaheen around 12:30pm.

They also arrested Kofil and handed him over to a local court.

Around 10:55pm, police conducted another raid at Reicha checkpost and arrested the four others.

According to the press release, a gang of 25-30 armed robbers masterminded the robbery of Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi on April 3.

Taking people hostage at gunpoint, Tk 15-20 lakh was looted from Sonali Bank and approximately 10 to 15 mobile phones were taken from bank officials, employees and customers worth a total of Tk 3 lakh from Krishi Bank, the press release said.

A case was filed with Thanchi Police Station in connection with the robberies.

Earlier, Rab arrested Cheusim Bawm, one of the chief coordinators of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) central committee, on Saturday night.

On April 2 night, a group of armed men broke into the Ruma upazila parishad office and snatched the firearms from security personnel before robbing Sonali Bank and abducting its manager. In less than 16 hours after the incident, groups of armed men robbed Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank in Thanchi.