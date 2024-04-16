Prof Yunus’ bail extended until May 23 in labour law violation case

A Dhaka tribunal today extended bail of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three directors of Grameen Telecom until May 23 in a labour law violation case.

MA Awal, chairman (in-charge) of Labour Appellate Tribunal, passed the order, Abdullah-Al-Mamun, a lawyer for Yunus, told The Daily Star.

Earlier, Yunus, chairman of Grameen Telecom, along with his three colleagues appeared before the tribunal around 11:00am and filed a petition, seeking extension of temporary bail till disposal of the appeal in the case, the lawyer said.

The tribunal also set May 23 for hearing the appeal filed by Yunus and three Grameen Telecom directors against a labour court's sentence in the case.

On January 1, the Labour Court-3 of Dhaka sentenced the four to six months' imprisonment and fined Tk 30,000 each for violating labour laws.