‘Petrol, chemicals used’ to set fire to Benapole Express

DB claims BNP activists involved

Masud Alam started his journey to Dhaka from Bhanga Railway Station in carriage "Cha" on Benapole Express around 7:50pm on Friday.

When the train reached Golapbagh area in Dhaka, a commotion among passengers caught Masud's attention. He glanced back and found fire on a carriage's seat, which was merely three rows behind him.

"The carriage was quickly filled with smoke, and the train's lights went out. Despite this, the train was moving," Masud, a software engineer, barely explained as he was suffering inhalation burns from the tragic fire that claimed the lives of at least four people, whose identities were yet to be known.

Masud attempted to reach the exit but faced obstacles in the dark and smoke. He finally managed to get a train window and despite having injuries to his legs, back, and hands, he could disembark from the slowly moving train.

Masud, along with nine other passengers,are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Witnesses said the fire broke out at the train around 8:50pm and firefighters managed to douse the fire around 11:00pm.

The fire then spread to two other carriages.

Constable Mohammad Ali of Railway Police said, "Suddenly, I heard people in Cha carriage screaming that fire broke out. Looking forward, I found everything was covered by smoke."

"Then I alerted people and managed to stop the train by pulling off the chain," he added.

During primary inspection, the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Counter-terrorism and Transnational Crime also pointed out that the fire started from a seat at the "Cha" carriage.

Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury, chief of the Bomb Disposal Unit, told The Daily Star yesterday, "The fire broke out near a seat of Cha carriage, and we have successfully identified the spot."

About the substances used for the flames, he said, "We primarily found evidence of using petrol and chemicals to set the fire. We may be able to say clearly about the chemicals after thedetailed report."

Anower Hossain, superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police, told this newspaper, "We suspect the arsonists were in the train in the guise of passengers as the fire originated in a seat. But we are also checking whether anyone threw something outside as the window was open."

Meanwhile, the Detective Branch of police yesterday claimed to have found involvement of BNP and Jubo Dal activists in plotting the "arson attack" after the arrest of eight people, including BNP's Dhaka south city unit Joint Convener Nabi Ullah Nabi.

Nabi, 66, and Jubo Dal activist Mansur Alam, 42, were among the planners and financers of the attack, DB chief Harun-Or-Rashid told at a press briefing yesterday.

"At least 10-12 Jubo Dal leaders of their eight units in the city held a virtual conference on Thursday around 6:00pm. They discussed arson, crude bomb attacks at various polling centres in different wards, and setting fire to Dhaka-bound trains. Their focus was to draw national and international media attention," Harun claimed.

"One of them agreed to execute the attack on the train," he said without mentioning his name.

The planners engaged three criminals who carried out arson attacks in Banglamotor area in 2013-14, he said, adding that detectives got their names and were trying to arrest them.

SM Nurul Islam, a director of the train, yesterday evening filed a murder case with the Dhaka Railway Police Station against unnamed people.

A five-member body is investigating the incident, Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (operations) of fire service, told The Daily Star.

"We had intelligence that sabotage could happen in the capital, but it was not known for sure where the sabotage would take place," said M Khurshid Hossain, director general of Rab.

Meanwhile, the BNP raised questions of arresting the BNP activists in connection with the incident.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday denounced the attack and said the government was playing with fire to make political gains by blaming the opposition.

At a virtual press briefing, Rizvi said the law enforcement agencies are making the same story in every sabotage case.

Within the hours of the incident, detectives claimed to have found the involvement of BNP activists without any investigation, added Rizvi.