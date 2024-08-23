Murder case filed against Shakib

Former PM Hasina, 146 others also sued over death of garment worker on Aug 5

A murder case was filed against Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan with Adabor Police Station in Dhaka yesterday over the death of a garment worker during the mass protest on August 5.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, some top former ministers and lawmakers are among 147 named accused in the case.

Shakib, a former Awami League lawmaker, was made No. 28 accused in the FIR.

Rafiqul Islam, father of the deceased MD Rubel, filed the case also accusing at least 400 unidentified AL leaders and activists.

In the case statement, the complainant alleged that some of the accused as per instruction directly or indirectly from some others opened fire while hundreds of students including Rubel were protesting at Ring Road in Adabod area on August 5.

Rubel suffered critical bullet wounds and died of his injuries at a hospital after two days, the case said.

Nazrul Islam, inspector (investigation) of Adabor Police Station, last night confirmed the case filing.