Hasina resigns; interim govt to be formed; all offices to open Tuesday
Indian PM Modi chairs key meet over Bangladesh unrest
The Indian Cabinet Committee on Security met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence yesterday evening amid the turmoil in Bangladesh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were present in the meeting.
Bangladesh president orders release of Khaleda Zia
Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday ordered the release of jailed former prime minister and key opposition leader Khaleda Zia, hours after her arch-rival Sheikh Hasina was ousted and the military took power.
The president's press team said in a statement that a meeting led by Shahabuddin had "decided unanimously to free Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately".
Daily Amader Notun Shomoy office vandalised
Miscreants have vandalised the office of Daily Amader Notun Shomoy yesterday.
Confirming the incident, Executive Editor Sohel Biplob said that miscreants entered and vandalised their office at Tejgaon Industrial Area around 11:00pm.
BSF issues ‘high alert’ along Bangladesh-India border
India's Border Security Force has issued a "high alert" along the 4,096 km-long India-Bangladesh border considering the current law-and-order situation in Bangladesh.
The alert came following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her fleeing to India after weeks of protest that culminated in a mass upsurge on Monday.
UN chief calls for peaceful 'democratic transition' in Bangladesh
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday urged calm in Bangladesh after the resignation and departure of Sheikh Hasina, and highlighted the need for a "peaceful, orderly and democratic transition," his spokesman said.
Guterres "stands in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and calls for the full respect of their human rights," said the spokesman, Farhan Haq.
Students prevent looting of Sangsad Bhaban valuables
Many students were seen today preventing the looters from taking away valuables from the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.
In the evening, some people were seen taking away chairs, tables, televisions, printing machines, and other items after entering the parliament building.
However, students kept an eye on every Sangsad Bhaban exit points to make sure that no valuables leave the area.
Hasina moved to a safe house in India: PTI
Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been moved to a safe but undisclosed location in India, PTI reported quoting unnamed sources.
It was unlikely that she would leave India tonight, it added.
Lower courts to open Tuesday; SC, HC on Wednesday
The functions of the lower courts across the country will run as usual from tomorrow (Tuesday), a Supreme Court press release said today (Monday).
The judicial activities of both the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court will resume on Wednesday, according to the press release.
Prevent religious incitements, Nahid tells protesters, students
Nahid Islam, one of the key organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, today urged all to ensure that no one gets the opportunity to provoke religious tensions in the country after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government.
"We, the protesters, have united to protest against the fascist government. There is no grouping or division among us. We are against any kind of religious incitement, sabotage or division. We will prevent any such attempts, he said at press conference in Tejgaon in the capital.
Offices, factories, schools... everything open tomorrow: ISPR
Curfew will be in force from midnight tonight to 6:00am tomorrow, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
All government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, private organizations, factories, schools, colleges, madrasas, universities, and all educational institutions in the country will remain open from Tuesday morning, the statement added.
5 killed, 40 injured as protesters clash with BGB in Gazipur
Five people were killed and 40 others injured as Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and protesters clashed at Mulaid village in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila today.
Four of the deceased were identified as Sifatullah, 22, Sikhur Ahmed, 20, Kawsar,28, and Jewel Mridha,30.
3 burnt to death as ex-BCC mayor Serniabat's house torched
At least three people were burnt to death after arsonists set fire to Kalibari residence of Barishal City Corporation’s former mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah.
Arichul Haque, officer-in-charge of Barisal Kotwali Police Station, confirmed the deaths, reports our local correspondent.
Garment factories not reopening tomorrow
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) today decided not to reopen factories from tomorrow as their management wants to observe the situation further for the change in the political situation.
The BGMEA took the decision at an emergency meeting held at its office in Dhaka.
Fakhrul urges calm and restraint
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called upon people to remain calm and exercise restraint to maintain peace and stability in the country following the fall of Sheikh Hasina government.
"On behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, I urge the country's people to remain calm," BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told UNB quoting Fakhrul.
'Hasina likely to stay in India until UK grants asylum'
Former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to stay in India until the UK grants her asylum, reports Republic TV.
It said that India is likely to provide Hasina all logistical support, reports our New Delhi correspondent quoting the TV channel.
Ajit Doval meets Hasina at Hindon Air Base near Delhi
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval today met former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Hindon air base near Delhi, as per a PTI video.
The meeting between Doval, a close aide of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place soon after a Bangladesh military transport plane C-130J (Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules) carrying Hasina landed at the air base in Ghaziabad district at around 5:30pm IST.
Hasina's ouster a seismic event in Bangladesh history: ICG
The resignation of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina is an opportunity to avert further bloodshed, and the immediate priority now should be to prevent any further deaths, at the hands of either protesters or groups loyal to Hasina and the Awami League, said International Crisis Group (ICG).
AL headquarters, Bangabandhu museum torched
Agitators vandalised and torched key establishment of Awami League, including the party's headquarters, in the capital since Sheikh Hasina-led government resigned today.
At around 4:00pm, a group of people torched the Awami League headquarters in the capital's Gulisthan.
AL leader's hotel torched in Jashore: Death toll rises to 13
At least 13 people were killed and several others suffered injuries after unidentified arsonists torched a residential hotel owned by Shahin Chakladar, general secretary of Jashore district Awami League, in Jashore today.
Deputy Commissioner Abrarul Islam confirmed news of the arson attack and deaths of eight people to The Daily Star.
Civil surgeon Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the deaths of five people.
Clashes in Uttara kill at least 10; over 100 injured
At least 10 people were killed and over 100 injured in Dhaka's Uttara area this afternoon after men in civilian clothes opened fire on protesters from Uttara East Police Station.
Uttara Crescent Hospital sources said that 10 people were already brought dead there.
Hasina lands in Hindon Air Base in India's UP
The C-130J transport plane carrying Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has landed at Hindon Air Base in India's Uttar Pradesh.
The aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force's C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars, our New Delhi correspondent reports.
'Very disappointed' Hasina won’t return to politics: Joy
There will be no political comeback for Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy told BBC today, hours after the former Bangladesh prime minister resigned and left the country.
Joy said Hasina was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her".
Protest organisers to place framework for nat’l govt tonight
The organisers of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement will place a framework for national government tonight.
Asif Mahmud, one of the organisers, said this during a live television programme.
Chief justice's residence vandalised
A group of miscreants looted and vandalised the official residence of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan in Dhaka's Kakrail area this afternoon.
They came to the residence of the chief justice at 4:45pm and looted almost everything, including cars and furniture, from the house, a source close to the chief justice told The Daily Star.
Army chief to meet reps of students, teachers
Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman will hold discussion with all representatives of students and teachers very soon, ISPR said in a statement.
Earlier today, he announced that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and that an interim government would be formed.
Hasina may be on way to London via India: diplomatic sources
Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister earlier today following unprecedented anti-government protests, may be on her way to London through India, multiple diplomatic sources in India said.
Hasina is learnt to be travelling in a C130J transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force and it is expected to have a stopover in India, India's civil aviation sources said.
BGMEA to sit at 7:30pm to decide on factory reopening
The executive committee of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) will sit in a meeting today at 7.30pm to take decision on the next course of action regarding factory opening and business environment, as the Awami League-led government fell today with the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Hasina denied asylum in India: ABP Live
Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was denied asylum in India, according to ABP Live, an Indian news site.
She is likely headed to Europe, the channel said quoting sources.
Dinajpur
Mass people attacked Bochaganj upazila police station in Dinajpur and set it on fire after vandalism this afternoon.
Abu Bakkar Siddique, officer-in-charge of Bochaganj Police Station, confirmed it to our local correspondent.
The protesters were also torched the local Awami League office, Muktijoddha Complex in Bochaganj upazila. Several roadside shops were also looted. Meanwhile, the people also vandalised the Bochaganj Upazila Press Club.
Faridpur
A man was shot to death as police fired teargas shells and rubber bullets as a group of people attacked Faridpur Kotwali Police Station around 6:00pm today. Later they set fire to the police station.
The deceased was not identified yet.
Dhaka airport to remain shut for six hours from 6pm
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the main gateway of the country by air, will remain shut for six hours from 6:00pm today, ISPR said in a press release.
All operation at the airport remains shut since shut at 4:54pm, Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director, (HSIA), told the media.
Hasina lands in India: CNN News18
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina landed in India's northeastern city of Agartala on Monday after fleeing Dhaka, broadcaster CNN-News18 reported.
India is set to offer a safe passage to Hasina, the report said, citing intelligence sources.
PM resigned, interim govt to be formed: Army chief
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and an interim government will be formed to run the country, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said today.
Protesters enter Gono Bhaban
Protesters opened the gates of the Gono Bhaban and entered the premises of the prime ministers residence around 3:00pm today.
Sheikh Hasina has left Gono Bhaban for 'safer place'
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left the capital Dhaka in the face of mass protests demanding her resignation, a source close to the embattled leader told AFP on Monday.
Thousands of people joined the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement's "March to Dhaka" programme at the Mirpur 10 roundabout and moved towards Farmgate.
Our correspondent at the scene reported around 1:45pm that thousands of protesters were gathered under the Agargaon Metro Rail Station.
Earlier, at approximately 12:30pm, around 2,000 people had assembled at the Mirpur 10 roundabout, with students and the public continuously chanting slogans.
Army personnel were present at the location, and thousands more joined from nearby alleys.
About 12 to 20 minutes later, the crowd began marching together towards Farmgate. They carried bamboo sticks and batons but did not engage in any attacks or assaults.
They stated that they would defend themselves if attacked. No police or army barricades were observed on the road.
By around 1:45pm, the protesting students and public had reached under the Agargaon Metro Rail Station, passing through Kazipara and Shewrapara, and had broken through an army barricade to continue their procession.
6 killed in clashes between police and protesters in Dhaka
At least six people were killed during clashes between police and protesters in Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas today.
Army chief to deliver address now at 3pm
Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman's televised address has been pushed back to around 3:00pm, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
Defying curfew and the police barricade, hundreds of people took position at Shahbagh in the capital around noon today.
The protesters since morning tried to take position on the Shahbagh intersection but they were barred by police and armed forces, our staff correspondent reports from the spot.
Meanwhile, two mass processions from engineering institute and Aziz Super Market marched towards the Shahbagh intersection and joined the protesters around 1:00pm.
On the other hand, at least 10 protesters were injured when policemen opened fire at Chankharpool at 2:40pm.
