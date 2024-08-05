Hasina resigns; interim govt to be formed; all offices to open Tuesday

Thousands of people joined the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement's "March to Dhaka" programme at the Mirpur 10 roundabout and moved towards Farmgate.

Our correspondent at the scene reported around 1:45pm that thousands of protesters were gathered under the Agargaon Metro Rail Station.

Earlier, at approximately 12:30pm, around 2,000 people had assembled at the Mirpur 10 roundabout, with students and the public continuously chanting slogans.

Army personnel were present at the location, and thousands more joined from nearby alleys.

About 12 to 20 minutes later, the crowd began marching together towards Farmgate. They carried bamboo sticks and batons but did not engage in any attacks or assaults.

They stated that they would defend themselves if attacked. No police or army barricades were observed on the road.

By around 1:45pm, the protesting students and public had reached under the Agargaon Metro Rail Station, passing through Kazipara and Shewrapara, and had broken through an army barricade to continue their procession.