MP Azim murder: West Bengal CID detains another suspect

West Bengal CID detained a man in a late-night operation in Bongaon area yesterday for his alleged involvement in the murder of Awami League lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, an officer from the organisation confirmed this today.

In a separate operation last evening, a CID team visited Krishnamati village in Bhangar near Kolkata in search for possible limbs of Azim, whose body was dismembered and dumped in various places near Kolkata.

CID sources stated that there is no clarity yet on whether the team found any parts of the MP.

The detained person, Zahid, is a resident of Bongaon near the Bangladesh border. He met one of the prime suspects in the MP murder case, according to the officer.

Zahid's name appeared in the FIR filed by Azim's family in Dhaka, prompting the West Bengal CID to act on the information.

The investigation aims to determine why Zahid met the suspect and their discussion topics. The officer added, "It is suspected that Zahid supplied logistics, including the car and the flat at New Town to the assailants of the lawmaker from Jhenidah-4."

The CID suspects the MP was lured into a New Town flat by a woman and then murdered by contract killers. "Investigation indicated that the Bangladeshi parliamentarian fell into a honey trap laid by a woman who was also close to the victim's friend. It seems Azim was lured to the New Town flat by the woman. We suspect he was murdered soon after he went to the flat," the officer said.

Earlier, CID sources mentioned that CCTV footage in the posh New Town flat showed Azim entering with a man and a woman. "We suspect that after killing the MP, the assailants mutilated the body, segregated the flesh from the bones, and mixed those with turmeric powder to delay decomposition," the officer said.

He added that messages were sent from Azim's mobile phone to a few acquaintances asking them "not to contact him as he was travelling to Delhi." "It seems these messages were sent from the MP's mobile phone to mislead his family members and friends and prevent them from launching a search for him. There is a possibility that these messages were sent after his murder," he said.

The search for the missing MP began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18. Anar had stayed at Biswas's house upon his arrival in Kolkata on May 12, ostensibly for medical treatment.