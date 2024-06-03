MP Azim Murder: Siam texted from MP’s phone after his killing

Siam Hossain, a suspect in the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, went to India via Nepal and returned to the Himalayan country after killing the lawmaker at a Kolkata flat.

Siam assisted hitman Amanullah, alias Shimul Bhuiyan, say investigators.

He was also responsible for disposing of the body parts, they said.

In a letter on May 25, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) informed the assistant inspector general of the Bangladesh Police's National Central Bureau (NCB) about the new findings.

Bangladesh Police's NCB wing then wrote to NCB Kathmandu the next day, seeking their assistance and cooperation in the arrest of Siam.

The Daily Star obtained copies of the letters, which also stated that Siam was the one who dumped the bones of the lawmaker into a canal. He then roamed around with the lawmaker's phones to confuse law enforcers about the whereabouts of Azim, the letters said.

This was why Azim's phone was found active until May 16 night. Several text messages were sent to different numbers from Azim's phone, which said the lawmaker was going to Delhi and was in meetings with VIPs there, said investigators.

Based on the information provided by the Bangladesh Police's NCB wing, Siam was arrested in Nepal.

According to police sources, Kathmandu police want to hand Siam over to Bangladesh police.

A three-member team led by Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of the DMP, went to Nepal on Saturday after learning that Siam was in custody.

However, there is no extradition treaty between Bangladesh and Nepal.

Sources said that since Siam used a Bangladeshi passport to enter Nepal, efforts were being made to have him deported.

Meanwhile, a special team of West Bengal CID investigating the murder case filed in Kolkata went to Nepal following Siam's arrest. India has an extradition treaty with Nepal, and the West Bengal police want to take Siam into its custody, said sources.

Investigators said Siam made his journey to Nepal on the instructions of Aktaruzzaman, the absconding alleged mastermind of the murder.

Aktaruzzaman, who is believed to be in the US, also went to Nepal before returning to the US.

Meanwhile, ADC Shahidur Rahman, a member of the Bangladesh police team in Nepal, was transferred yesterday with 11 other ADCs.

He was the supervising officer of the investigation into MP Azim's abduction case.

The Police Headquarters issued a circular in this regard without mentioning any reason for the transfer.