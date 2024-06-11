MP Azim Murder: forensic report confirms body parts, bones recovered are of a man

West Bengal CID will take approval from court for DNA profiling

Preliminary forensic report has confirmed that the body parts recovered from the septic tank of Kolkata's New Town housing complex last month and the bones recovered near a canal in South 24 Parganas district are those of a man.

Akhilesh Chaturvedi, IG of West Bengal CID, told media yesterday that they will now take approval from court for DNA profiling to ascertain whether the flesh and bones belong to Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim who was murdered in the New Town flat on May 13.

Once the permission comes through, the agency will again seek the court's nod to ask a family member of Azim to come to Kolkata to give their DNA sample, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"This will require diplomatic permission. We are expecting the MP's daughter, Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, to come to India for the last round of DNA matching. The entire sequence of DNA matching may take some more time," Chaturvedi told The Times of India.

West Bengal CID sources said it would now focus on finding the instruments or weapons used to kill Azim. It was Siyam Hossain, brought from Nepal to Kolkata last week, who procured the items, and he would be taken to the shop from where he procured those.

The CID is also looking for an electrical chopper that was used to mince Azim's body, an investigator said.