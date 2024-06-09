Bones suspected to be of slain MP recovered: West Bengal CID

The West Bengal CID, probing the murder of Bangladesh MP Md Anwarul Azim, today recovered bones, suspected to be those of the lawmaker, from the bank of a canal in the Kashipur area of South 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.

The recovery was made after CID officers interrogated Siyam Hussain, an accused in the murder of Azim, in Kolkata, this morning.

Siyam was brought to Kolkata after he was arrested in Nepal on Monday last and extradited on Friday, CID sources said.

They said a team of CID investigators received information about the bones after they questioned Siyam on Saturday at the New Town flat where Azim was murdered.

"We have recovered some bones. Prima facie, it appears to be human bones. We are sending them for forensic analysis," said A K Chaturvedi, inspector general of police (IG), CID.

"The bones appear to be that of the human rib cage and arms. The skull was yet to be recovered", he added.

Siyam allegedly played a key role in disposing of the body parts of the slain MP. Officials said that it was Hossain who led the cops to the spot from where the bones were recovered.

Bengal CID officials said that the spot from where the bones were recovered on the bank of the canal is about 15km away from the New Town apartment where the MP was killed and his body was allegedly dismembered.

"We have been searching this area for over two weeks based on the information provided by another accused Jihad Hawaldar, a butcher who was arrested on May 23. Siyam gave the specific location during interrogation," said another CID officer.

CID investigators said their probe has so far revealed that Siyam and Howladar disposed of the body parts and murder weapons.

Howladar is accused of skinning the body of the MP, segregating the flesh from the bones and chopping the body parts.

Some flesh was recovered from a septic tank in the New Town apartment last month. They have been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain whether they belong to the slain MP.

Two persons have so far been arrested by West Bengal CID in connection with the murder.

The mastermind of the murder, Aktaruzzaman Shaheen, who was a long-term business partner of Azim, is still absconding and believed to be in the US.