MP Azim Murder: Celesty posed as mastermind’s wife to rent flat

Court sends her to jail after confessional statement

Celesty Rahman went to Kolkata and posed as the wife of Aktaruzzaman, alleged mastermind of MP Anwarul Azim Anar murder, to rent the flat where the lawmaker was killed.

The two jointly prepared the lease document for the flat in Kolkata's New Town on April 25.

Celesty went to the flat on April 30 with Amanullah, the alleged hitman, and started staying there. She was given the responsibility to welcome the lawmaker on his arrival at the flat.

During the gruesome murder, she heard the sounds of Azim's body being dismembered, she said in her confessional statement made before a Dhaka court yesterday.

In her statement, Celesty disclosed details of the suspects and also gave a brief description of the killing, said sources in the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

After recording her statement for around four hours, the court sent her to jail.

Mahfuzur Rahman, investigating officer of the abduction case and also a senior assistant commissioner of DB, produced her before the court yesterday.

Celesty told investigators that at least 10 people took part in the killing mission.

The case was filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on May 22. Celesty was remanded by DB for 10 days in two phases.

She was arrested on May 23, eight days after she along with Amanullah returned home from India.

Azim went to Kolkata on May 12 and stayed the night at his friend Gopal Biswas's house. He went out the following day saying that he would visit a doctor.

On May 22, India and Bangladesh police confirmed that the Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker was killed on May 13.

'PROVIDE INFO ON SUSPECTS' BANK ACCOUNTS'

Yesterday, the IO applied to another Dhaka court seeking its order to provide him with the bank account information of 10 suspects, including Aktaruzzaman, who is believed to have fled to the US after the murder.

The nine others are Amanullah, his nephew Tanvir Bhuiyan, Celesty, Siam Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Faisal Ali Saji, Chelsi Chery, Taj Mohammad Khan, and Md Jamal Hossain.

The court granted the prayer and asked the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit to provide the bank account information to the investigator.

Amanullah and Tanvir are now in DB custody, while Siam is in Nepal police custody. Jihad Howlader, who dismembered the lawmaker's body, is in West Bengal CID custody.

In another development, a Dhaka court yesterday issued an arrest warrant against Siam, accused of dumping the lawmaker's body.

Md Mahbubul Haque, additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, passed the order after the IO of the case filed a prayer in this regard.

In the application, the IO said Siam was arrested in Nepal. If an arrest warrant was issued against him, it would be easy for the authorities concerned to bring him back home.

The court also asked the authorities concerned to send a copy of its order to Nepal police through Interpol.

Siam went to India via Nepal. He returned to the Himalayan country after the killing of the lawmaker. He assisted hitman Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan in the murder, said investigators.

Speaking to The Daily Star yesterday, Azim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen said she secured an Indian visa.

She said she would travel to Kolkata for giving DNA samples to be checked against the suspected body parts of the MP, which was recovered from the septic tank of the Kolkata flat on May 28.

Doreen, however, did not confirm when she would leave for India.