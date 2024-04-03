Crime & Justice
UNB, Cumilla
Wed Apr 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 02:03 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Man gets death penalty for killing girl after rape

UNB, Cumilla
Wed Apr 3, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 02:03 AM

A Cumilla tribunal yesterday sentenced a man to death for killing a schoolgirl after rape in 2019.

The condemned convict is Mohammad Ali Bappi, of Chauddagram upazila. The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the prosecution, Tawhida Islam Ilma, 9, a class III student at Gazaria Government Primary School went missing on March 15, 2019.

On March 16, 2019, police recovered the body of Ilma, wrapped in a quilt, from the Dakatia River.

Later, police arrested Bappi on suspicion. Following interrogation, Bappi admitted to strangling the girl with a scarf after raping her before dumping her body in the river.

A case was filed in this connection.

Police submitted a chargesheet against Bappi and Md Mizan.

After examining records and witnesses, Judge of the Cumilla Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun handed down the punishment and acquitted Mizan as allegations brought against him could not be proven.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রূপপুরে আরেকটি পারমাণবিক বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র স্থাপনে রোসাটমের প্রতি প্রধানমন্ত্রীর আহ্বান

রোসাটমের মহাপরিচালক আলেক্সি লিখাচেভ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সরকারি বাসভবন গণভবনে তার সঙ্গে সৌজন্য সাক্ষাতে এলে প্রধানমন্ত্রী এ অনুরোধ জানান।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রুমায় সোনালী ব্যাংকে ডাকাতি, ম্যানেজারকে অপহরণ

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification