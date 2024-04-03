Man gets death penalty for killing girl after rape

A Cumilla tribunal yesterday sentenced a man to death for killing a schoolgirl after rape in 2019.

The condemned convict is Mohammad Ali Bappi, of Chauddagram upazila. The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Tawhida Islam Ilma, 9, a class III student at Gazaria Government Primary School went missing on March 15, 2019.

On March 16, 2019, police recovered the body of Ilma, wrapped in a quilt, from the Dakatia River.

Later, police arrested Bappi on suspicion. Following interrogation, Bappi admitted to strangling the girl with a scarf after raping her before dumping her body in the river.

A case was filed in this connection.

Police submitted a chargesheet against Bappi and Md Mizan.

After examining records and witnesses, Judge of the Cumilla Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun handed down the punishment and acquitted Mizan as allegations brought against him could not be proven.