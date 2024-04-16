A group of criminals beat up a local journalist and broke his leg in Puibeel village of Vangura upazila in Pabna this afternoon.

The victim Md Manik Hossain, Vangura upazila correspondent of Daily Vorer Kagoj, is also the joint secratery of Vangura Press Club reports our district correspondent.

Manik said he along with some journalists recently took photos and videos of adulterated milk being manufactured in two factories in the upazila. After the news was published, it angered the fraudsters.

They carried out an attack and broke his leg.

Locals rescued him and admitted him to Vangura Upazila Health Complex. He was later shifted to Pabna General Hospital for better treatment.

Md Nazmul Haque, officer-in-charge of Vangura Police Station, said, police visited the spot and were trying to nab the culprits.

The victim's family filed a case against five people, the OC said.

Asked about the reason behind attack, the OC said police are investigating the incident.Journalist assaulted in Pabna