Hill cutting puts local residents at risk

An immigrant family is currently engaged in hill-cutting activities to flatten the land for their house in South Baradohar area of Juri upazila in Moulvibazar.

This activity poses a significant threat to three families residing atop the hill and around fifty other families in the surrounding area. In response to this imminent danger, Ira Mia, representing the affected families, has recently lodged a formal written complaint with the Juri Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

According to the complaint filed on December 12, two sons of Rukia Begum, a resident of South Baradohar, live in Qatar.

They have been cutting hills for several days to level the house. There is a fear of the collapse of two other families' houses along with Ira Mia's on top of the hill.

Recently this correspondent visited the area and found a large hill of 30 to 35 feet in height.

Rukia Begum's house under the hill. Above are the residences of Ira Mia, Shahin Mia and Habib Ali.

The hills are being cut in Rukia's area and piling of cut soil.

However, no member of Rukia's family or any laborer engaged in hill cutting was found there. Three people's residences on top of the ridge are under threat.

The soil of the hills is being filled in the lowlands of Rukia. Rukia's brother and neighbor Sayed Mia rushed there after hearing the news.

Sayed said, there are 10 decimals of land bought by Rukia. His two sons live in Qatar. They will build a new house. So, the hill is being cut to level the house.

Akhlish Mia, a UP member of Sagarnal Union Parishad (UP) said that after receiving a complaint from the victims, I asked Rukia Begum's family members to stop the hill cutting. But they did not accept it. Nurul Mohaimin Milton, general secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Sanbadik Samitee Moulvibazar said there is no provision to cut any government or privately owned hill.

In the interest of the public, the Environment Ministry, and Forest and Climate Change hold the authority to approve hill cutting.

Razing hills is a punishable offense under Section B of the Environmental Protection Act 1995 (Amended 2010). There is a provision for both jail time and a fine as punishment in this regard.

He said the biodiversity and ecological balance are being disturbed and the topography is changing because of the hill cutting. Immediate action should be taken to save the environment and wildlife.

Juri Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sanjida Akhter told this correspondent that after receiving the complaint, the concerned union land assistant officer has been given the responsibility to investigate the matter.

Necessary action will be taken against the persons involved in this matter after receiving the complaint.

Assistant Land Officer Mujibur Rahman, who is in charge of the Sagarnal Union Land Office said he will conduct an on-site investigation and send a report to the Assistant Commissioner.