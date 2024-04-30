Farmer killed in gunfight: Farhad and his gang established ‘reign of terror’

Say Bharuakhali residents after Farhad’s arrest in Cox’s Bazar

Residents of Bharuakhali have opened their mouths following the arrest of Farhad, decrying his so-called "Sher-e-Bahini" as instilling a "reign of terror" within a part of the hilly terrain under Sadar upazila, Cox's Bazar.

According to locals, Farhad and his relative Mushtaq, were the principal figures of the gang comprising approximately a dozen members. They are involved in various crimes from extortion to drug trafficking and burglary.

Rab arrested Farhad following a "crossfire" during which a farmer was killed on Monday night.

Farhad stands accused in at least seven cases, two of which carry charges of murder, said Rab.

To establish dominance, the gang members equipped with firearms used to fire blank shots to intimidate the villagers of Murapara in Bharuakhali union, said a villager from Boro Chowdhury Para.

"My own brother was killed by this gang in 2020," he said.

Meanwhile, Bayet Ullah, 35, the farmer, was buried at his village yesterday, following an autopsy at Cox's Bazar General Hospital.

The villagers present during the autopsy said Rab went to Murapara after being informed that one Masud Chowdhury, an employee of NGO Prottasi, was kidnapped by the gang.

Masud was abducted and was being beaten as he went to collect repayment of an NGO loan from Mushtaq.

The abductors demanded Tk 6 lakh for his release, said Lt Col HM Sazzad Hossain, commanding officer of Rab-15 in Cox's Bazar.

When the Rab vehicle stopped near the spot where Masud was being beaten, the gang opened fire on the force triggering a "gunfight" that left Bayet dead on the spot and two other villagers injured, said the villagers.

"Bayet along with other villagers joined the Rab team to drive away the gang. So, it's assumed that he was killed by the indiscriminate firing of the gang members," said the Rab's CO.