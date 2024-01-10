Fakhrul gets bail in 9 cases

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir waves to supporters as police escort him to a police van at a Dhaka court yesterday. The BNP leader was produced before the court in nine cases filed over political violence and was sent back to jail. Photo: Prabir Das

A Dhaka court today granted bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in connection with nine cases filed over political violence in Dhaka centring on the October 28 BNP rally.

Sultan Sohag Uddin, additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, passed the orders after hearing the bail petitions in the cases, Additional Public Prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal told The Daily Star.

Fakhrul was yesterday shown arrested in the cases, following defence petitions.

He is already in jail since October 29 in other two cases and has been denied bail on multiple occasions.

Sheikh Shakil Ahmed Ripon, one of Fakhrul's lawyers, told The Daily Star his client could not get released from the prison as he is yet to secure bail in the two cases.

Of the nine cases, six were filed with Paltan Model Police Station, while the rest were filed with Ramna Model Police Station.

The charges in the cases include killing of a police constable, illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting police personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29, Fakhrul was arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with police on October 28.