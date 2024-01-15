SC upholds HC order on Fakhrul’s bail

The Supreme Court today upheld a High Court order that directed the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka to accept, hear, and dispose of the bail petitions of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in nine cases.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division of the SC headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan dismissed the petition filed by the state challenging the HC order.

Other three judges of the bench are Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique.

The bench passed the order as the HC order passed on December 18 last year has already been implemented and therefore, the state's petition has become infructuous, Fakhrul's lawyer Sagir Hossain Leon told The Daily Star.

The Metropolitan Magistrate's Court concerned has accepted the bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and granted him bail in nine cases following the HC order.

The nine cases were filed with Paltan and Ramna Police stations over violence centring the BNP rally in the capital on October 28 last year.

The cases were filed on charges of killing a police constable, arranging illegal gathering on the street, vandalising vehicles, rioting, snatching a police weapon, damaging properties, assaulting policemen, and preventing them from discharging their duties.

On October 29 last year, Fakhrul was arrested in the case filed with Ramna Police Station over the attack on the residence of the chief justice during a clash with police on October 28.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state while Advocate Md Asaduzzaman argued for Fakhrul.