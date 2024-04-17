Ex-UP member injured in BSF firing on Lalmonirhat border: BGB

A former Union Parishad member was injured when India's Border Security Force (BSF) members opened fire along Dulali border in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila last night.

Confiring the incident, Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion's Commanding Officer Lt Col Mofazzal Hossain Akhand said injured Saiful Islam Nannu, 47, was a member of ward no. 5 of Bhelabari Union Parishad in Aditmari, reports our local correspondent.

According to BGB and local sources, Nannu along with some others went to India last night to bring cows illegally. Nannu was injured when BSF fired rubber bullets near the barbed-wire fence on the border around 8:00pm.

His associates rescued and brought him back inside Bangladesh, they said.

On information, BGB members took him to a nearby hospital for treatment around 9:00am.

A doctor of emergency department of Aditmari Upazila Health Complex, Bikram Chandra, said after providing primary treatment, Nannu was transferred to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Aditmari upazila Awami League President and Bhelabari UP Chairman Mohammad Ali also confirmed that Nannu was shot and injured by rubber bullets fired by BSF.