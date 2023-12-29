DU Chhatra Dal leader among 11 remanded

A Dhaka court yesterday placed 11 people, including president of Dhaka University Chhatra Dal unit Md Khorshed Alam Sohel, on a four-day remand in a case filed under the Special Powers Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order when a DB inspector and also the case's investigating officer produced them with a seven-day remand prayer each.

Those remanded were identified as Mehedi Hasan Palash, joint convener of Krishak Dal, Bahauddin Nobel, Jakir Hossain, Khandaker Nazrul Islam, Sumon, Rakibul Islam, Nurul Amin Payel, Kaikobad Hossain Kabir, Liton Hossain and Jahangir Alam.

Police arrested them from different parts of the capital on charges of attempting to foil the election.

Some 50,000 leaflets, bomb making materials, explosive substances, 15 crude bombs and five "chocolate" bombs were recovered from their possession, according to police.

KM Mahbubul Alam, inspector of New Market Police Station, filed the case with the police station.

Meanwhile, DB chief Harun Or Rashid told reporters that the arrestees allegedly informed the police that they were acting on orders of BNP top brass.