‘Drug peddler’ stabbed dead in Narayanganj

An alleged drug peddler was stabbed to death by rivals in Narayanganj city last night.

Al-Amin alias Daniyel, 28, of Masdair area in Fatullah, was declared dead at Narayanganj General Hospital after he was stabbed in Chashara Balurmath area around 11:15pm.

Al Amin's friend Md Shuvo, 24, who was also injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said his relatives.

According to the witnesses and police, members of a gang stabbed Al Amin and Shuvo and took the two with them in a battery-run rickshaw.

Md Taslim Uddin, inspector (investigation) of Fatullah Model Police Station, said "The man was killed due to a dispute over drug peddling. Rival group members stabbed him to death in Chashara area under Sadar Police Station and left the body in Masdair area of Fatullah."

"There was a clash between the gangs of two drug peddlers around a month ago in Fatullah area. The deceased was an accused of the case filed after the clash," the inspector said.

A man was detained following the incident, the police official said adding that a murder case will be filed on this regard

However, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Model Police Station Shahadat Hossain said "We heard two men were stabbed in Chashara Balurmath. But when police rushed to the scene, they found no one there."

Al-Amin's mother Mukta Begum, said, "My son had a dispute with some locals. They stabbed my son brutally and left his body near my house. My younger son found him and took him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead."

Terming the murder as "planned", she said, "I want justice of this murder."

Al-Amin got married two years back, family sources said.

He was arrested in November 2021 on charge of raping a garment factory worker. Later, he walked out of jail after securing bail from the court, police said.