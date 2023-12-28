Death in custody in Habiganj: MSF says police narrative not credible

Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) today, terming any death in police custody a very serious matter, said police's narrative of the death of a youth by suicide in custody at Baniachong Police Station in Habiganj is not credible.

It is said that the deceased Golam Rabbani died by suicide by hanging himself from a fan using his own belt and under-shirt, the rights body said in a press release.

MSF said it is well-known that police lock-up rooms are located in a place where people and guards are always present making it absolutely impossible for someone to die by hanging.

Besides, the lock-up rooms usually do not have fans. Even if there is any, it is quite high and cannot be reached out without help, it added.

"MSF is rejecting the narrative of the police authority and demanding the publication of the autopsy report done properly irrespective of how the death might have occurred in police custody," the press release reads.

"We demand legal action against those involved after a quick and proper investigation," it added.

According to media reports, on Tuesday night, Rabbani died in police custody, hours after police detained him on suspicion of theft.

Police said a 25-year-old Rabbani died by suicide around 7:30pm.

However, Rabbani's brother Moin Uddin said he was 17 and police's claim about his brother's involvement in thefts was false.

He alleged that he died of police torture and then his body was hanged to stage it as a suicide. He also said his brother's body bore injury marks.

Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, refuted Moin's allegations.

Habiganj district police last night formed a three-member committee to investigate the death.

In another press release, MSF demanded a fair investigation into the death of a man, Anwar Hossain, in the custody of Jamalpur's Sarishabari Police Station early Wednesday, hours after he was arrested in a case.

"It is the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of any person in custody, and therefore it is the human rights and constitutional obligation of the state to ensure police accountability for deaths in their custody, it added.

Police said Anwar, 45, may have died of a heart attack.

Refuting the claim of a heart attack, Anwar's wife Alpana Begum claimed that her husband was completely sound when he was picked up by police.

Anwar's father Abdus Samad Dhulu alleged that his son died due to police torture and demanded justice.

Section 328 (a) of the Police Regulation reads: "The officer-in- charge of a police station or post shall be responsible for the safe custody of all prisoners brought to the station or post."