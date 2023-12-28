Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Dec 28, 2023 01:36 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 02:32 PM

Crime & Justice

Suspect's death in police station: Probe body formed

Star Digital Report
Golam Rabbani. Photo: Collected

A three-member committee was formed last night to investigate the death of a detainee inside the Baniachong Police Station in Habiganj.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Hasibul Islam will lead the probe body, Akter Hossain, superintendent of Habiganj police, said today.

Police and family members said the deceased, Golam Rabbani, was found hanging in a room in the police station on Tuesday night, hours after being detained on suspicion of theft.

Suspect found hanging in police station

Police said the victim hanged himself from the ceiling of the room around 7:30pm.

However, the family of the deceased alleged police killed him and then staged the death by suicide. The deceased's brother also said Golam's body bore injury marks.

The family also said Golam was 17, although police said he was 25. The probe body has been asked to submit the inquiry report within seven days, SP Akter Hossain said.

