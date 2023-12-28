Suspect found hanging in police station

Family claims foul play

A young man was found hanging in a room at Baniachong Police Station in Habiganj on Tuesday night, hours after police detained him on suspicion of theft, police and family members said.

Police said victim Golam Rabbani, son of Mihir Uddin of Nandipara of Baniachong upazila, hanged himself from the ceiling of the room around 7:30pm.

He was taken to Baniachong Upazila Health Complex where doctors pronounced him dead.

Family said he was 17, although police said he was 25.

Delwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station, said they picked up Rabbani from Boro Bazar area on Tuesday afternoon, after his name came up during two theft investigations.

Rabbani's brother Moin Uddin said the police claim about his brother's involvement in thefts was false. He also said his brother was just 17 and had no cases against him.

"Police took away my brother, saying they will release him upon interrogation in relation to a case over the theft of an auto-rickshaw," he said.

He alleged police killed him and then hanged his body. He also said his brother's body bore injury marks.

OC Delwar refuted Moin's allegations. He said a magistrate prepared his inquest report and he did not find any marks of torture.

The Daily Star could not independently verify either of the claims.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Nazma Akhter of Habiganj Sadar Hospital where the body was sent for an autopsy hung up the phone when she was asked about the alleged injury marks.

Her phone was later found switched off.

Moin said his mother went to the police station to look for her son around 7:00pm on Tuesday, when police said Rabbani was admitted to a hospital with chest pain.

"Though Rabbani died by 7:00pm on Tuesday, we were allowed to see his body at 2:00am yesterday," Moin said.