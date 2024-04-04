Court sentences Indian citizen Samir Sarkar in narcotics case

A Dhaka court today sentenced Indian national Samir Sarkar to one and a half years in prison in a narcotics case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Afnan Sumi delivered the verdict at the courtroom against Samir in absentia, said court sources.

The court also fined Samir Tk 3,000, in default of which he would serve 15 days more in jail.

It issued a conviction warrant against the convict since he remains absconding.

During the trial, three prosecution witnesses testified before the court.

On February 22, 2021, police recovered four kilogrammes of marijuana from possession of Samir at Jatrabari of Dhaka. Samir is from Puran Rajbari area in Bilunia, Tripura, India.

The next day, sub-inspector Biswajit Sarkar filed a case against Samir with Jatrabari Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act.