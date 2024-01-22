Clinic director among 3 held for selling newborn

Three people, including the director of a private hospital, were arrested in Rangpur city yesterday for selling a newborn after his parents failed to clear the hospital bills, said police.

The arrestees are SM Rahman Roni, 58, director of Holy Crescent Hospital, Rubel Hossain 30, a broker, and one Bithi Aktar, 30, from Rangpur city, said Abu Maruf Hossain, deputy commissioner (crime) of Rangpur Metropolitan Police.

On January 13, Laboni Akter, 22, a resident of Bhurarghat area, was admitted to the hospital after she went into labour.

She gave birth the same night.

On January 17, when the hospital authorities came up with a Tk 40,000 bill, Laboni and her husband said they could not afford it.

The next day, Laboni was shocked to wake up on her hospital bed and find her baby gone. She said her husband was out trying to arrange the money at the time, so she started asking hospital staffers. But everyone avoided her, she added.

Suspecting foul play, Laboni filed a complaint with Rangpur's Kotwali Police Station on January 19.

Police during investigation found out that the hospital authorities sold the child to one Rubel Hussain and Bithi Aktar.

A police team then conducted a drive, rescued the newborn, and arrested the three, said the deputy commissioner. The child was reunited with the family, he said.