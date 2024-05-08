'Casting fake votes': 3 polling officials detained in Ctg

Three polling officials were detained on suspicion of casting fake votes in favour of a chairman candidate at a polling station in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram this afternoon.

The detainees are Jukti Rani Hawlader, assistant presiding officer, Samir Chandra Das, polling officer, and Munni Barua, polling officer of North Ambaria Government Primary School Polling Centre.

Executive Magistrate and Mirsarai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahfuza Jerin detained the three at the polling centre around 3:00pm.

Enamul Haque, Chattogram District Senior Election Officer and returning officer of the upazila parishad elections, confirmed the detentions to our correspondent.

"They are in the custody of the executive magistrate, and they have been kept away from the duty," he said, adding, "An enquiry would be conducted against the detainees and legal action would be taken against them if found guilty."