3 jailed in Pirojpur, Sirajganj for casting fake votes

Three people were sentenced to jail for different terms in Pirojpur and Sirajganj for casting fake votes in the 12th parliamentary elections today.

In Pirojpur, a mobile court sentenced Abu Baker Siddiqui, a youth, to two years in jail and fined him Tk 10,000 for casting a fake vote at the Badura Government Primary School polling centre in the district's Sadar upazila.

Ali Asgar Nasir, presiding officer of the polling center, confirmed the matter to our Pirojpur correspondent.

In Sirajganj, another mobile court sentenced two people to six months in jail each for attempting to cast fake votes at a centre in the Salanga union under the Sirajganj-3 constituency, reports UNB.

Executive Magistrate Ishrat Jahan led the mobile court.

The convicts are Iqbal Hossain Sarkar, 41, and Mobarak Hossain, 40, of Basudevkol Dakshinpara village in Raipur upazila.