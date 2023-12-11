Bribe taken at minister’s house now in DB custody

"I did not touch the money…, but got defamed. They tarnished my reputation. This is the work of a syndicate." — Zakir Hossain State minister for primary and mass education

A representative of Zakir Hossain, state minister for primary education, has returned Tk 9.5 lakh allegedly taken in bribes from a man seeking to be a primary school teacher.

The job seeker is named Abu Sufian Biswas, and the mediation took place at the Detective Branch office on Minto Road in the capital around 11:00am yesterday.

Sufian, also a joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sontan Sangsad, acknowledged receiving the money by providing a written undertaking, stating, "I have received the owed money."

He said, "The minister's representatives handed over the money. The police currently have it for verification. They told me to collect it after a day or two."

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told reporters that a settlement had been reached, adding, "I will give the details once I have all the information."

Police sources said the minister's man present at the DB office is named Arif and he was accompanied by another. Fazle Elahi, an additional deputy commissioner of Ramna Division DB, was present there as well.

Elahi could not be reached for comment.

A high official of DB, requesting anonymity, said officers would return the money to Sufian after talking with other job seekers, who claimed to have paid money for the job.

The issue of bribe given for a primary teacher's post came to light after police detained Sufian on December 7 allegedly for misbehaving, yelling, and engaging in a brawl with the security guards of the state minister's residence.

Sufian claimed that the minister's secretary on Thursday asked him to go to the minister's residence to collect the money, which he and others had given for the teacher's job.

Regarding the bribe, he said that around 48 job aspirants met State Minister Zakir at his residence on June 8 last year.

"There we handed over Tk 94 lakh to the minister's nephew Liton and driver Momin. But none of us got the job. When we asked for the money, the minister repeatedly assured us of the job, but nothing happened," Sufian claimed.

Then in May this year, a written complaint was sent to the Prime Minister's Office, which made the minister angry, he said.

"Finally on Thursday, the minister's secretary asked us to visit the minister's residence, but the security guard beat us up when we went there," he added.

Two other job aspirants named Nasir Howlader and Jahid Hasan were also with him, claimed Sufian.

"I do not know about other people's payment and the representatives do not even say anything about it to me," added Sufian.

State Minister Zakir Hossain told The Daily Star yesterday, "My house is an open place. All the people from my area come to my house, stay, and eat.

"Additional drivers and armed guards stay in my house. They [job seekers] have discussed with them [drivers, and guards].

"I saw that the media reported about Tk 94 lakh. But in reality, Tk 9.5 lakh was given to Liton and others.

"So, I asked the people whose names were mentioned in the media to return the money within 24 hours. I told them to return the money to the person it was taken from. I gave the responsibility to a young man from my area to settle the issue. Why would this issue come to me?"

He said that he asked these people to return the money or face police action.

"I did not touch the money… but got defamed. They tarnished my reputation. This is the work of a syndicate."