Bodi’s two brothers involved in illegal drug trade: CID

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has found involvement of two brothers of Abdur Rahman Bodi, a former lawmaker of Cox's Bazar-4 constituency, in money laundering from the illegal drug business.

During a press conference at CID headquarters today, its Chief Mohammad Ali Mia confirmed the involvement of Aminur Rahman and Abdur Shukkur in the illegal business.

Bodi himself was previously named as the "kingpin" of yaba trafficking by the Department of Narcotics Control.

"No matter who is involved, they won't be spared. We are committed to pursuing all those involved in the drug trade, regardless of their background or connections," he said.

The CID investigation initially focused on 35 cases filed against the two and found their various immovable and immovable properties, including land, houses, flats, and bank accounts amassed through drug trafficking.

The estimated value of these illicit gains is approximately Tk 178.44 crore, he said.

The CID has confiscated 9.14 acres of land and two houses worth Tk 8.11 crore from the suspects in three separate cases.

Additionally, Tk 1.01 crore held in various bank accounts has been seized. Confiscation proceedings are underway for another 35.173 acres of land, 12 houses, and 1 car, valued at Tk 36.82 crore.

The CID chief cited a Police Headquarters data that 79,625 drug cases were filed across the country in 2021, followed by 82,672 in 2022 and 76,403 in 2023.